Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute "Want to Move Forward" Following Vanderpump Rules Firing

Days after being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are ready to "move forward."

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," publicist and crisis manager Steve Honig tells E! News in a statement. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."

Schroeder and Doute were fired from Vanderpump Rules after their former castmate Faith Stowers spoke out about her experience with the Bravo stars. In an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee Rice, Stowers recalled Schroeder and Doute calling the police on her.

"There was this article…where there was an African American lady," Stowers said on Instagram Live. "It was like a weird photo, so she looked very, very light-skinned and had these different, like weird tattoos or whatever and they showcased her, and I guess this woman was like robbing people...The woman was at large…and they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview. She's telling them what they did to me."