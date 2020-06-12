Tinsley Mortimer Says Her Real Housewives of New York City Departure Was "Inevitable"

Now that Tinsley finally got her happy ending with Scott, she's busy wedding planning. She told E! News back in March 2020 they had originally thought of tying the knot in Japan but had to rethink everything amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We definitely want to do destination in some way," she revealed exclusively at the time. "You know [having it] in New York or having it in Chicago, we would have to make it very big and we really both want to have it smaller so we think that doing destination we'd be able to make it more intimate and smaller. So that's our plan. But you never know, we might have to go into like court or something here in Chicago or do it at the home because we can't leave so God knows. We'll see."

When asked if any of her RHONY co-stars will be invited to the nuptials, Mortimer teased, "Of course I've thought about it and I'm not gonna say who I have thought about having, but of course I have thought about it. And there will most likely will be one or two."

