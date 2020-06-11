World of Dance Host Scott Evans Talks Protesting for Black Live Matter

Among the protesters demanding justice for George Floyd, police reform and racial equality is Access Hollywood and World of Dance host Scott Evans, who joined his friend E!'s Justin Sylvester on his latest episode of Just The Sip to talk about marching the streets of Los Angeles and much more.

At one particular protest, Evans recalled getting tear gassed and getting hit in the head with a rubber bullet—which he decided to keep.

"Because I was like, I don't ever wanna forget what that was like," Evans explained on the podcast. "I don't ever wanna forget, you know, 'cause years from now, you remember one part of this. You remember various details of it. I don't ever wanna forget where just saying, 'Black lives matter' wasn't enough."

He added that he was particularly grateful to be a part of this past weekend's protests in Los Angeles, where thousands turned out for peaceful demonstrations. Evans described the scene as "just people for blocks and blocks and blocks," all without "one incident."

Sylvester himself has attended a number of protests, though as he explained on his podcast, he was initially hesitant to go because of the coronavirus pandemic.