Chrissy Teigen Gets Must-See Card From Daughter Luna After Breast Implant Removal

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 2:11 PM
Kids really do say the darndest things.
Chrissy Teigen is getting some extra TLC from her 4-year-old daughter, Luna Stephens, after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants. The model and cookbook author took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the hilarious, handmade card Luna gave Chrissy as she recovered.
"Have fun pulling your boobs out. Love, Luna," the note read. "Bye boobies," the toddler scribbled on the other side.
Chrissy captioned her post, "Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least."
Just last month, the 34-year-old shared with fans the very personal reason she took a coronavirus test ahead of the procedure.
"I'm getting my boobs out!" Chrissy revealed on Instagram. "They've been great to me for many years but I'm just over it. I'd like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don't worry about me! All good. I'll still have boobs, they'll just be pure fat. Which is all a t-t is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat."
Chrissy's journey with her breast implants has been a contentious one, with the mom-of-two describing her decision to go under the knife as one of her biggest regrets.
"Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20-years-old," she told Glamour UK in March. "It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I'm going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed."
Years later, Chrissy came to the realization that she wanted the implants removed sooner rather than later.
"If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift," she remarked, also adding, "I think you're supposed to replace [implants] every 10 years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.'"
Needless to say, we're glad Chrissy is well on the road to recovery!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?