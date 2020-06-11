Alicia Keys, Cardi B and More Stars Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor in PSA

Celebrities are demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

Joining forces with Taylor's mother Tamika Palmer, stars including Alicia Keys, Cardi B and more came together to urge fans to help seek justice for Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT worker who was killed by police during a raid at her home in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Ellen DeGeneres, Kerry Washington, Tamika D. Mallory, Brene Brown, Ali Wong, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lena Waithe and Gabrielle Union are just some of the stars that lent their voices to the cause, each sharing a video titled "Do You Know What Happened To Breonna Taylor" to their social media. In it, Palmer detailed her daughter's death and informed viewers how they can get involved.

"Three officers from the Louisville Police Department used a battery ram to knock down her door. They fired 22 times," Parker said in the video. "Eight of those bullets landed in the body of the most essential worker I will ever know. Bree was murdered by the Louisville Metro Police Department and after they killed her, they asked me if she had any enemies. I said, ‘No. Absolutely not.'"