EXCLUSIVE!

Why Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock's Inner Circle Is ''Shocked'' By Divorce News

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 1:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Those in Kelly Clarksonand Brandon Blackstock's inner circle say they could have never predicted trouble in paradise. 

On Thursday, E! News confirmed that the singer filed for divorce from her husband after nearly seven years of marriage. Kelly, who shares two young children with the talent manager, cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce filing. 

She's yet to publicly break her silence on the split, but sources tell E! News exclusively that friends and colleagues of the longtime couple are "shocked." 

"It came out of nowhere," one insider says. "It's all so sad for the kids. They were always such a loving family. It never seemed like they had any issues."

As second insider close to Kelly's daytime show explains, "Brandon was around all the time on almost all show days and they were very loving towards one another. They drove home from set together every night."

Photos

Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

Describing the news as "quite shocking," our first source says those who know Kelly and Brandon personally "have been texting each other over their disbelief that the couple is splitting."

After the coronavirus pandemic forced the American Idol winner to postpone her Las Vegas concert residency in March, she and her family began social distancing on their ranch in Montana. 

The 38-year-old continued filming episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show remotely and gave fans a glimpse into life at home with Brandon, daughter River Rose, 6, and and son Remington Alexander, 4.

"It's a really beautiful ranch and it's a nice getaway for our family," she shared. "It's something Brandon and I have dreamed about since we were both kids. This is what we would call home."

Just last month, Kelly listed her Los Angeles home, where her family had been living after relocating from Tennessee, for $10 million. However, an online listing for the property says it's since been "withdrawn."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Kelly Clarkson , Divorces , Exclusives , Breakups , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.