Lady Antebellum Changes Band Name and Apologizes for Making Fans Feel "Unsafe, Unseen or Unvalued"

Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A.

The band made the announcement in an open letter to fans shared to social media on Thursday.

"As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge…inclusive of all," the country music group began. "We've watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face every day. Now, blind spots we didn't even know existed have been revealed."

The five-time Grammy winners then revealed that "after much personal reflection, band discussions, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues" they have "decided to drop the word 'Antebellum" from their name and "move forward as Lady A." According to the post, "Lady A" is a "nickname" fans have called the band—which consist of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood—"almost from the start."