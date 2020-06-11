Jeopardy! Is Out of New Episodes Due to the Coronavirus, But Alex Trebek Is Anxious to Make More

As of Friday, June 12, Jeopardy! will be out of new episodes to air.

The long-running game show hosted by Alex Trebek shut down production, as did just about every show in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Teachers Tournament semifinals aired May 25-29 with semifinals and finals June 1-5. New regular episodes aired June 8-12. And here we are.

Trebek, who is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is eager to get back to work, a rep for the show said.

"Alex is looking forward to resuming production as soon as we are able to do so," a spokesperson for the show said. "He's told us he wants to be one of the first shows back in production."