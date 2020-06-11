Hayden Panettiere Shares Rare Photo With 5-Year-Old Daughter Kaya

Hayden Panettiere is feeling nostalgic.
Taking to Instagram, the Nashville star posted a throwback picture with her 5-year-old daughter Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. Holding her baby girl, Panettiere can be seen sharing a sweet embrace with Kaya, whose back is facing the camera.
"Seems like this picture was taken yesterday," she captioned the adorable mother-daughter snap. "Can't believe my baby is 5 already! Time flies."
This post comes one day after Panettiere shared another precious photo of her daughter. In it, she documented Kaya decorating the mold Panettiere had made of her pregnant belly back in 2014. "I took this mold of my belly when I was pregnant and my daughter Kaya begged me to let her draw on it," she wrote. "After I explained to her how DELICATE and special it is to mommy I finally gave in and said yes. Luckily daddy helped her with a little outline for her to color in."
Since becoming a mom, the Heroes alum has been open about the struggles of motherhood. Back in 2017, Panettiere revealed that she suffered from postpartum depression after welcoming Kaya and had checked into rehab to receive treatment in order to become a "better mom."
"Women are so resilient, and that's the incredible thing about them," she shared. "I think I'm all the stronger for it. I think I'm a better mom because of it because you never take that connection for granted."
Since splitting from Klitschko in 2018, Panettiere and the boxing pro have been committed to co-parenting Kaya. At the time of their breakup, a source close to the former loves told E! News, "Hayden and Wladimir are on great terms and friendly. They are a big part of each other's lives and will continue to be."
Earlier this year, Panettiere gave Klitschko a sweet shout-out on Twitter by sharing a picture of him and Kaya dancing in front of a sparkly backdrop with colorful balloons. She captioned the father-daughter post, "Best father ever."