See Pete Davidson’s Touching Tribute To His Late Dad

by emily belfiore | Thu., Jun. 11, 2020 6:51 AM
Pete Davidson is giving back to a cause that's close to his heart.
During his virtual visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Saturday Night Live star paid tribute to his late father Scott Davidson, who was a first responder that was killed in the line of duty in the September 11, 2001 attacks, with a special donation in his honor.
Joined by his mother Amy Davidson, Pete shared that he had donated to Answer The Call, which provides financial assistance and support to families of New York City police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel who have been killed in the line of duty, and explained his family's deep connection to the charity.
"Answer The Call is the fund that helped my family when my dad passed," he told host Jimmy Kimmel "It helps for firefighters and EMS workers that passed away in the line of duty and it helps out their families."
Switching gears, the mother-son duo discussed Pete's upcoming film The King of Staten Island, which is a semi-autobiographical story of Pete's life mirroring how he's grappled with the death of his father. As Amy opened up about the movie, she revealed that it was emotional to watch.
"I saw the movie when they had a screener in the city for family and I think I cried most of the time," she said. "And I want to see it again."
Despite not being able to celebrate the film's release with a premiere, the mom of two shared that she's grateful that production wasn't affected by the pandemic.
"I mean, I was looking forward to [the premiere] for Pete because it's such a big moment, like, it's a crazy big moment that you want to see your child achieve," she explained. "But it's fine. I feel like we were lucky shoot it last summer because it was—if it was this summer, who knows when it would have happened and I feel blessed in a lot of ways about that."
YouTube
In the film, fans can expect cameos from Pete's real family members, including Amy and his grandfather, who plays his grandpa in the movie. "He pretty much came to set every day and then one day [director] Judd [Apatow] was like, ‘Let's put him in as your real grandpa," Pete recalled. "And he told me he could tell how well I was doing because there were pork chops on set."
As for his mom's cameo, the Set It Up star joked that Amy isn't hard to miss: "She's an extra nurse and you can see her in the film because when she comes in, she just looks right down the barrel of the camera."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?