Cory Wharton Reacts to MTV's Decision to Cut Ties With Taylor Selfridge

Cory Wharton says he is "disappointed and saddened" by MTV's decision to cut ties with Taylor Selfridge.

On Wednesday, MTV announced via a spokesperson that they are "ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge," after "racist statements" resurfaced on social media. They explained, "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."

Now, Taylor's partner, Cory, is revealing that he stands by his girlfriend, but has chosen to continue working with the network. "One of my favorite athletes of all-time is Kobe Bryant and one of his favorite philosophies is ‘Control what you can control.' What I can't control, though, is the decisions that MTV as a company has made," Wharton told E! News on Wednesday. "I have not parted ways with MTV. That needs to be understood. I've learned that burning bridges is never the solution."

He continued, "Even though I have no ill-will against MTV, I am disappointed and saddened by their decision."