Supergirl's Chyler Leigh Can "See More Clearly" After Opening Up About Her Sexuality

Supergirl's Alex Danvers didn't just inspire a legion of fans, she also inspired the woman who plays her.

In a recent post on her website Create Change, Chyler Leigh opened up about how Alex's journey to come out as a lesbian in season two inspired her own journey with her sexuality.

"What I didn't realize was how the scene where she finally confessed her truth would leap off the pages of the script and genuinely become a variation of my own. IRL," Leigh wrote. "My heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest each take we filmed, every time presenting another opportunity to get those honest words out of my mouth. Though they don't exactly match my personal dialogue, the heart behind it surely did."

"From the director, the press, the media, the cast, and the fans, I'm still told that it was the most realistic coming out scene they'd ever witnessed," she continued, citing season two, episode six of the superhero drama. "And to steal from Alex's words, that's because there's some truth to what she said about me."