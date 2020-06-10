This Is Us Writer Jas Waters Dead at 39: Mandy Moore and More Stars React

This Is Us writer Jas Waters has died. She was 39.

The news of her death was confirmed by the This Is Us writers via their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," the statement read. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

The creator of the hit show, Dan Fogelman, took to Twitter to express his condolences.

"This news took my breath away," he wrote. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

Fellow This Is Us stars and other celebrities that knew Waters also took to Twitter to remember the late TV writer.