The Bachelor Franchise Promised to Diversify, So What Happened?

Bachelor Nation is ready for a revolution and they want it televised.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues with nationwide protests and calls for action following the death of George Floyd, a group of fans of The Bachelor franchise have come to together to form the Bachelor Diversity Campaign, calling for the ABC reality series to commit to featuring Black, Indigenous, People of Color ("BIPOC") cast members, storylines and relationships moving forward.

While a reality dating competition may at first seem insignificant or inconsequential when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement at large, The Bachelor franchise isn't just another reality show. For almost 20 years, it has been a driving force of cultural conversations, a launch pad for aspiring (and successful) social media influencers and has remained one of this generation's most successful and influential TV shows.

But as its continued to evolve when it comes to sexuality, religion, social media and its own outdated views on proposals and marriage, the franchise has been accused by fans and former cast members of having a major and glaring blind spot when it comes to race: In its 40 seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, there has only been one black lead. And in those 40 seasons, not one black person has made it to the final two.