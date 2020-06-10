Lisa Vanderpump Breaks Her Silence After Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's Firings

Lisa Vanderpump is ready to "freely speak from the heart."

As Vanderpump Rules fans may know, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired from the hit series following allegations made by Faith Stowers, in which Stowers detailed her experience working with her former castmates and shared that they had once called the police on her.

Now, the restaurateur herself is speaking on the drama and allegations that have been going on off-screen.

"Over the past two weeks, many things have been brought to my attention, of which I and many others were previously unaware," Vanderpump wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "It was necessary for me to be quiet until now, until decisions had been made. Now I can speak freely from the heart."

She continued, "As we've seen such devastating sadness that has played out globally, we all have a part to play to create a kinder, more just society. My hope is for this generation to treat each other with respect and humanity, and realize that actions have; and should have, consequences."