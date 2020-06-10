J.K. Rowling Defends Controversial Comments, Says She's a Sexual Assault Survivor

Related : Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling's Controversy

J.K. Rowling is defending her controversial comments.

On Wednesday, the Harry Potter author penned a personal essay in defense of her transphobic tweets. In the piece, she also shared that she is a survivor of sexual assault.

"This isn't an easy piece to write, for reasons that will shortly become clear, but I know it's time to explain myself on an issue surrounded by toxicity. I write this without any desire to add to that toxicity," she began. "I've met trans people, and read sundry books, blogs and articles by trans people, gender specialists, intersex people, psychologists, safeguarding experts, social workers and doctors, and followed the discourse online and in traditional media."

As she continued, Rowling shared her beliefs, citing that she is "concerned" about "the huge explosion in young women wishing to transition and also about the increasing numbers who seem to be detransitioning."