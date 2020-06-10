Michael Seibel Becomes Reddit’s First Black Board Member After Alexis Ohanian’s Resignation

Alexis Ohanian's seat on Reddit's Board of Directors has been filled.

On Wednesday, Reddit announced that Michael Seibel has been selected to replace Ohanian, making him the social media site's first Black board member. Seibel is a partner at the startup accelerator Y Combinator and serves as CEO of the YC startup accelerator program, which helped launch Reddit back in 2005.

"Today, we're thrilled to announce that Michael Seibel will be joining Reddit's Board of Directors," a statement from Reddit read. "In addition to his vast experience guiding companies in every part of the tech sector, Seibel has consistently promoted diversity and inclusion in the startup world."

Siebel expressed his excitement over the new role. "I want to thank [Reddit CEO and co-founder] Steve [Huffman], Alexis, and the entire Reddit board for this opportunity," he said in a statement. "I've known Steve and Alexis since 2007 and have been a Reddit user ever since."