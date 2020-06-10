Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne Addresses J.K. Rowling's Controversial Tweets

Eddie Redmayne is the latest member of the Harry Potter franchise to weigh in on J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments.

"Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself," the Fantastic Beasts star said in an interview with Variety. "This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid."

Redmayne continued, "I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."