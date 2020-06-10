Batwoman Won't Kill Off Kate Kane, Remains Committed to LGTBQ+ Justice

CW
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 10:49 AM
Despite rumors, Kate Kane, the character under the Batwoman mask played by Ruby Rose, is not going to be killed off when Batwoman returns for a new season with a new lead.
Caroline Dries, the showrunner on Batwoman, issued a statement on Twitter to put the rumors to rest, noting the show would not be part of the "bury your gays" trope of killing TV characters for shock value.
"As a lesbian who's been working as a writer for the past 15 years, I'm well aware of the ‘Bury Your Gays' trope and I have no interest in participating in it. That's why it's important to me as the showrunner to clarify any misinformation out there about Kate Kane and recasting Batwoman," Dries said in a statement.
"Like you, I love Kate Kane—she's the reason I wanted to do the show. We'll never erase her. In fact, her disappearance will be one of the mysteries of season two. I don't want to give away any of our surprises, but to all our devoted fans, please know that LGBTQ+ justice is at the very core of what Batwoman is and we have no intention of abandoning that," Dries continued.
Batwoman was renewed for a second season and shortly after Warner Bros. and The CW announced Rose would exit there series and the plans were to recast the character with an actor from the LGBTQ community.
"Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions thank Ruby for her contributions to the success of our first season and wish her all the best," the official statement read. "The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we —along with the show's talented creative team—look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months."
Rose has been mum about the reasoning behind her exit, but hinted in an Instagram post that those who know, know.
"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," Rose said in a statement when the exit was announced. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success—I am truly grateful."
While plans initially called for a recasting, it's since been confirmed the show will introduce a new character to pick up the cowl of Batwoman.
Dries addressed the change of course during the virtual ATX Television Festival.
"So, to be honest with you, I did consider the soap opera version for a hot minute, selfishly, because we had a couple episodes already written, and transition-wise, it would be seamless [since] we already started breaking season 2," Dries said, according to Give Me My Remote. "But upon further reflection, and [executive producer] Greg [Berlanti] helped me make this call—and he's way smarter than me about this sort of stuff—he's like, ‘You know, I think we should just reboot the character in terms of reboot Batwoman as a different character.' Just to also respect everything that Ruby put into the Kate Kane character."
Batwoman is set to return to The CW in January 2021.
