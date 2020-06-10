MTV Ends Relationship With Taylor Selfridge Over "Past Racist Statements"

Instagram
MTV has cut ties with Taylor Selfridge.
On Tuesday night, MTV was expected to air "Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special," which had been announced to premiere on the network at 8 p.m. ET. However, it wasn't long before fans noticed the special had not been shown in its designated time slot. Per People, an episode of Catfish aired instead.
MTV has since confirmed the special starring Selfridge and Cory Wharton was pulled and their relationship with Selfridge, who has appeared on Are You the One?, Ex on the Beach and The Challenge, is no more.
"MTV pulled 'Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor's Baby Special' from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media," an MTV spokesperson told E! News. "MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice."
The topic of Selfridge's past offensive tweets was previously raised on the show by Wharton's ex, Cheyenne Floyd, who currently stars on Teen Mom OG.
Selfridge shared her side of the situation in a statement posted to her Instagram Story.
"As you guys know already our special didn't air tonight," she began. "I made the decision last week to not film the next season of teen mom OG with Cory for the benefit of myself and my daughter. I don't believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life. With current events being what they are and reality tv being selective in who they apply rules to or what is considered acceptable behavior, I do not have any further respect."
She continued, "Once again, I apologize for anyone I have hurt or offended in the past. I have addressed my mistakes many times on the network and I would like to move on and continue to be the best version of myself. My past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change. Please respect my decision to provide a normal, healthy life for my family."
She and Wharton, who is dad to daughter Ryder with Floyd, welcomed their first child together in April. The special was to be a self-shot episode chronicling the birth of their baby girl Mila amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Selfridge told E! News last month, "I just feel like I want to raise Mila like I want her to know all sides of her family. She has a white side and a black side of her family, so I want her to know all sides."
She continued, "I have to teach myself all sides, too, so I feel like if I just teach her how to love everybody, it's all about love."