Lizzo Calls Out Body Shamers in Powerful Message: "I Am Beautiful"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jun. 10, 2020 6:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lizzo, Workout

Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo has a message for her social media critics.

In a video posted to TikTok this week, the superstar singer called out body shamers and informed them that she works out for herself and not for anyone else.

"Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," Lizzo said in her video message, which showed footage from her workouts. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f--king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."

"So next time you wanna come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's or work out or not work out, how about you look at your own f--king self and worry about your own goddamn body," the 32-year-old Grammy winner continued.

Photos

Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

Lizzo went on to point out that health isn't just about physical appearance.

"Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside," the "Truth Hurts" artist said. "Health is also about what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f--king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day."

Lizzo captioned her TikTok video, "If you're not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here."

The multi-talented artist later returned to TikTok to post a video of a father reacting to a comment about his son's appearance.

"Your son really needs to go and at least exercise," the comment stated. "He's gonna be the next Lizzo if he doesn't."

In response, the father was delighted, telling his son, "Oh my God! You're gonna be the next Lizzo!"

Lizzo herself responded to the comparison with a smile, writing, "Oh u mean the next million dollar dealin, cover of Vogue havin, 3x Grammy award winning, icon, actress, activist, w a perfect ass?"

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Lizzo , Fitness , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.