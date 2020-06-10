Outlander Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are Men in Kilts for New Travel Series

Sam Heughan is here to take you on a trip. The star of Outlander has created and will star in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham along with his costar Graham McTavish, a new travel reality series, eight half-hour episodes, is coming to Starz.

The new series will take viewers from "Scotland at Glencoe, the site of a great massacre and major clan feud to Inverness and the Culloden battlefield, the site of a great battle and historic turning point, known well to fans of Outlander, that molded Scotland as we know it today," Starz said in a release.