Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Are "Completely Distraught" Over Vanderpump Rules Firing

Multiple sources are revealing to E! News how Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute are dealing with their Vanderpump Rules firing.

The network addressed its decision to fire several cast members in a statement on Tuesday morning. "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules," the statement read.

In light of the news, multiple sources shared with us how the two reality TV stars are handling the news.

"Not only are Stassi and Kristen distraught, several of the other cast members are as well. They know the show will never be the same," an insider explained to E! News. "Stassi has been an emotional wreck. She's having a very hard time and has no idea what to do. She feels completely lost and is very disgusted by her actions in the past."

"Stassi and Kristen have spoken about their actions, and have been in touch about what's going on," the insider went on. "They both feel awful about what happened."