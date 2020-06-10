Inside Sasha Obama's Almost-Normal Life Since Moving Out of the White House

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama were 10 and 7 years old when they moved into the White House.

And though they grew up in the public eye, hardly hidden away from either accepted or unwanted attention despite their parents' solid efforts to keep their daughters out of the media fray, it was a little startling to see two little kids move in and watch two young women move out.

"What I tell them is...that they have to walk their own walk," Michelle Obama told Oprah Winfrey in February during a stop on Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour, asked if there was a "running theme" in the advice she gave her children.

Like any recent empty-nesters, former President Barack Obama and the first lady might quibble with the idea of them being fully grown up yet, but so far the Obama sisters have made their mom and dad proud every step of the way.