Nene Leakes and More Bravo Stars React to Vanderpump Rules Firings

Bravo stars are weighing in on the network's decision to cut ties with multiple castmembers of Vanderpump Rules.

On Tuesday, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute were fired from the reality TV series after former co-star Faith Stowers publicly discussed her experiences with them amid the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement. Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also fired from the reality TV series after offensive tweets resurfaced online in January.

In response to the news, Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes commented on Bravo's Instagram statement, "Well alrighty then! Now we have a few more questions to ask about in other areas where there's a major difference. Should we talk privately or publicly?"

Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo also commented, "Thank you! The next step should be for @bravotv to create a working group comprised of Black talent from @bravotv and executives to co-create a shared vision of inclusionary practices to ensure equity within the workplace. #BLACKLIVESMATTER."

However, Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard called on Bravo to publicly share a "thorough explanation as to why they were let go."