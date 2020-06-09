Black Owned Fashion Brands to Support

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 1:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support

E! Illustration

With an issue as large as racial injustice at hand in America, it can be hard to know where to even start when it comes to effecting change. Luckily, there are small adjustments you can make in your everyday life, such as shopping more black-owned business, that over time can leave their mark.

The black-owned fashion brands both big and small below offer an excellent chance to make a difference in the lives of their minority designers, as well as bring more representation to the fashion world. We know you'll love the finds ahead as much as we do.

Read

How Black Lives Matter Began: Meet the Women Whose Hashtag Turned Into a Global Movement

LiLiCreations Johanna Skirt Set

New York-based Malacia Anderson hand makes stunning fashions sold on Etsy, such as this African-cotton skirt set. It cinches you at the waist and makes a colorful statement.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$273
$232 Etsy
Phenomenal Woman Phenomenally Soft Sweatshirt

Phenomenal Woman is not only a clothing brand, but also an action campaign. Its name is borrowed from the great Maya Angelou's "Phenomenal Woman" poem and the brand supports non-profits benefiting minorities ranging from The Black Futures Lab (helping to build black political power) to the Essie Justice Group (women with incarcerated loved ones against mass incarceration). They have the softest, cutest loungewear also available in plus sizes with inspiring phrases on it.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$55 Phenomenal Woman
Cushnie Black Stretch Viscose Mock Neck Top

You'll want every piece from Carly Cushnie's ready-to-wear and bridal brand Cushnie, which stands out thanks to its clean, sculptural lines. We love the subtle sexiness of this mock neck top.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$795
$358 Cushnie
Fe Noel Nutmeg Swimsuit

The founder of this Brooklyn-based women's-wear brand, Fe Noel, is influenced by her Grenadian heritage, full of bold prints and vibrant colors. We find this hand-printed and made-to-order one-piece especially gorgeous. Noel also helps young women found their own businesses through her Fe Noel Foundation.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$168 Fe Noel
Lola Ade Luna Star Earring 14 Karat Gold Filled

The jewelry maker behind affordable brand Lola Ade takes inspiration from her childhood in Lagos, Nigeria, for her designs. There's something for everyone here—she makes colorful, bold statement pieces as well as minimalist essentials such as these pretty star earrings.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$30 Lola Ade
Lemlem Rekik Long Sleeve Caftan

Ethiopian supermodel Liya Kebede's core collection of clothing is handwoven from natural cotton in Ethiopia, creating jobs for women. The philanthropic arm of the brand connects women artisans in Africa to healthcare, education and pathways to jobs. Five percent of the brand's direct sales, proceeds from special collaborations and donations go to this foundation. You won't want to pass up pieces like this beautiful cotton caftan with hand-twisted fringe.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$345 Lemlem
Christopher John Rogers Pleated Floral-Print Stretch-Satin Maxi Dress

Rihanna, Ashley Graham and Michelle Obama all count as fans of Vogue Fashion Fund Award-winner Christopher John Rogers. This Brooklyn-based designer's bright designs such as this neon bloom runway maxi dress will be sure to catch your eye.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$1,025 Net-A-Porter
LaQuan Smith Jackie Velvet Gown

Celebs like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian support the work of New York designer LaQuan Smith. His glamorous aesthetic shines in this crushed velvet backless gown.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$895 LaQuan Smith
Love, Vera Christin Teddy

Lingerie that's affordable yet super sexy? Sign us up. Intimates brand Love, Vera celebrates black women of all shapes and sizes. We're loving this sweet lace teddy with removable garters.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$39
$30 Love, Vera
Jade Swim Bond One Piece

Fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski's swim brand if full of must-haves for the summer. Her suits last thanks to their UV protection and resistance to chlorine, suntan lotions and oils. Her Bond one piece is especially sexy, tying across the smallest part of your waist.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$245 Jade Swim
Pyer Moss Black Sherpa Cropped Hoodie

Haitian-American Kerby Jean-Raymond makes high-end sportswear for men and women under his label Pyer Moss. You'll never want to take off his cotton hoodies.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$330 Ssense
Brother Vellies Lijadu Billfold in Stone

Aurora James, the creative director and founder of Brother Vellies wants to keep traditional African design practices and techniques alive while creating artisanal jobs with her brand. Her shoes and handbags feel vintage-inspired, and we're especially fond of this billfold with an on-trend snakeskin pattern.

 

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$1,295 Brother Vellies
Martine Rose Ssense Exclusive Blue Twist Track Jacket

This London-based menswear label has the coolest casual pieces. We love the color scheme of this track jacket that can be purchased with matching track pants.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$565 Ssense
Fenty Scandal Sandals 105

Don't forget about Rihanna! You can steal the style icon's look thanks to her fashion empire, Fenty. These fur heels are an especially chic addition to your wardrobe.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$750 Fenty
Mateo 14 Karat Yellow Gold Diamond Bezel Huggies

Jamaican women's fine-jewelry designer Matthew Harris' pieces are high quality and reasonably priced. We bet you'll never want to take off these huggies as they work with almost any outfit.

E-Comm: Black owned fashion brands to support
$550 Mateo

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Shoes , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.