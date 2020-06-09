Actress Alia Shawkat Apologizes For Using The N-Word In Resurfaced 2016 Video

Alia Shawkat is taking responsibility for her actions.

On Tuesday, the Arrested Development star took to social media to apologize for saying the N-word in a 2016 interview, which has recently resurfaced on Twitter in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me quoting a song with the n-word in it as part of an interview from 4 years ago," her statement began. "I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a careless moment, one I'm ashamed and embarrassed by, but vow to continue to learn from. I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black."

Shawkat continued, "I have been learning so much about what it truly means to be an ally. The voices black people must be amplified and heard clearly."