NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Calls to Ban Confederate Flags From Race Tracks

Bubba Wallace is calling "to get rid of all confederate flags" at the race tracks.

During a recent CNN interview with Don Lemon, the 26-year-old NASCAR driver said this should be a "next step."

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. So, it starts with confederate flags," Wallace said on Monday. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Wallace said he initially wasn't bothered by seeing the confederate flag at the races. But after educating himself, he learned "people feel uncomfortable with that."

"There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly, but it's time for change," he said. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR and we will have those conversations to remove those flags.

Lemon then asked Wallace how he planned to address fans who disagree with him.

"These conversations are being had—talking to drivers, getting their mindsets and hearing their stories as well… Like I said, that action there starts with removing the confederate flags and standing behind that 100 percent," Wallace said. "We ask nicely the first time. If they don't agree, then you have a nice day and get on back on the road wherever you came from. It should not be allowed. We should not be able to have an argument over that. It's a thick line that we cannot cross anymore."