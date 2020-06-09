Janelle Monáe Calls on White Allies to "Stand Up" to Racism: "We Need You"

Janelle Monáe is ready for change.

While speaking with Variety for its 2020 Power of Women issue, the musician shared her views on the current climate of the country, explaining that the Black community needs its white allies to help make a change in the fight for racial justice.

"Because we need you," she told the outlet. "We need more people inside these places, inside these police precincts and these buildings, to stand up. And to be marching. And to be right there with us."

Monáe's message was mirrored in a recent Instagram post that she made in response to the death of George Floyd. In it, she urged people to join the front lines of Black Lives Matter protests to bring more awareness to the movement.

"I'm tired of talking and begging. This is a step," she began. "Only. WE NEED SYSTEMIC CHANGE and LONGTERM JUSTICE to be SERVED ON BEHALF OF OUR PEOPLE. Yes WE will keep speaking and marching AND BURNING SHIT DOWN."