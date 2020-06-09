Which Couples Are Still Together After 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4?

The success rate for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four is bleak. The eight couples from the TLC reality show included Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman, Stephanie and Erika, David and Lana, and Darcey and Tom. Only two couples are still "together."

After weeks of episodes, Before the 90 Days wrapped with a digital reunion. Geoffrey and Varya, one of the only couples who are still together, were not invited to participate. Before his time on the series, Geoffrey's one-time girlfriend accused him of domestic assault. He's denied the claims.

It was on the reunion where David, sans Lana, revealed that despite their engagement, he would say they're not together at this moment. He also took issue with others saying Lana shouldn't be on those paid conversation sites if they really are together. Meanwhile, Yolanda and Williams, a couple that never really existed, continued to not exist.