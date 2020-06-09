Which Couples Are Still Together After 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4?

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 9, 2020 8:45 AM
The success rate for 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season four is bleak. The eight couples from the TLC reality show included Ed and Rosemarie, Yolanda and Williams, Avery and Ash, Geoffrey and Varya, Lisa and Usman, Stephanie and Erika, David and Lana, and Darcey and Tom. Only two couples are still "together."
After weeks of episodes, Before the 90 Days wrapped with a digital reunion. Geoffrey and Varya, one of the only couples who are still together, were not invited to participate. Before his time on the series, Geoffrey's one-time girlfriend accused him of domestic assault. He's denied the claims.
It was on the reunion where David, sans Lana, revealed that despite their engagement, he would say they're not together at this moment. He also took issue with others saying Lana shouldn't be on those paid conversation sites if they really are together. Meanwhile, Yolanda and Williams, a couple that never really existed, continued to not exist.
Below, get a rundown of who's still together from all Before the 90 Days seasons.
Status: Broken up...well, never really together
After meeting online, Patrick flew to Paris to meet Myriam in person, only to discover she had a boyfriend. He left Paris in the friend zone. "I started my business. I have a YouTube channel, and I continue to do interviews in the world of music. I focus more on my professional life than sentimental," Myriam told E! News in a statement.
They reconnected over video chat and Patrick said when the coronavirus pandemic was over, Myriam had a trip to Las Vegas to visit.
Status: Broken up
Cortney flew to Spain to meet model Antonio after they met online. Once there, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing and they called it quits. Now Antonio is an actor in Shanghai and Cortney is traveling the world. "I have backpacked about 40 countries and several states. I want to share my experience and give travel tips on IG & YouTube. I volunteer, tutor, babysit, self-teach Spanish and JavaScript, cook, gym, date, hangout with friends & family, binge watch Netflix and try to keep up with the Kardashians," Cortney said.
Status: Broken up
Sean and Abby met on a dating site, and despite the over 20-year age difference, they met in Haiti and instantly faced drama with an ex-boyfriend in the picture. Despite all this, they got engaged, but they split after the season one reunion. Abby has since moved to England and married.
Status: Married
Larry made his way to the Philippines to meet Jenny in the first season. After their time together, Larry proposed. After a lengthy visa process, Jenny made her way to Florida and the two have since married. They're appearing in the 90 Day digital show What Now? and recently showed up on Self-Quarantined.
Status: Broken up
Things were...passionate between Darcey and Jesse. They loved hard and fought hard. After two seasons, they called it quits. At the reunion, they hugged it out. Darcey revealed she was dating another foreigner. According to his Instagram, Jesse is traveling as an actor, entrepreneur and speaker.
Status: Married
It's been quite a journey for Paul and Karine. The two stuck it out through issues regarding language barriers, trust and distance, and are now the parents to a baby boy, Pierre Martins Staehle. Cameras followed them before and after the birth of their son on 90 Day: The Other Way and Happily Ever After?.
Status: Engaged
Tarik—and his brother—traveled to the Philippines to meet Hazel in season two. Despite the drama, and there was a lot of drama involving the brother and Hazel's reluctance to be intimate with Tarik, he proposed. They're still posting about each other on social media and appear to be going strong.
Status: Married
Rachel and Jon, who met on a karaoke app, got hitched during Before the 90 Days season two, but are still living apart. They're still together, just long distance. They've started the visa process, saving enough money to meet the deadline. They have a joint Instagram account where they discuss their relationship.
Status: Broken up
Ricky traveled to Colombia to meet somebody else. When that fell through, he turned to Ximena. When she found it? Well, she wasn't very happy. However, he still proposed and she accepted. But things fizzled and the engagement was off. Ricky briefly got back together with his ex-wife.
Status: Engaged
After a rocky end to season two, Angela and Michael were back together for season three...even if they continued to fight. The season ended with Angela hopeful her daughter will donate an egg for her to "tote" so she and Michael can have a kid. They appeared in 90 Day proper, but Michael's visa was denied. Will they find happiness on Happily Ever After? season five?
Status: Married in Kenya
Benjamin's surprise marriage (that's not legal in the United States) left his family shocked. However, he's still committed and said he plans to return to Kenya when Akinyi gets her visa interview. And he'll finish paying the dowry, when he can...
On Self-Quarantined, the two discussed how the plans for Akinyi's interview at the embassy were canceled due to the coronavirus.
Status: Married
With the travel ban in place, this young married couple don't really know what to do with themselves. There is still talk about moving to Dubai to being together, should Omar not be able to come to America.
Status: Engaged...possibly married?
Rebecca revealed she filed both her divorce papers regarding her ex-husband and the visa papers for Zied to come to the United States. At the reunion, she said she planned to visit him in Tunisia. On What Now? viewers learned his K-1 visa was approved. Rumors have swirled that they have wed already.
Status: Broken up?
After a rocky first meeting, these two said they were still committed to the relationship and there were plans in motion to get Jeniffer to visit Timothy in the United States...even if he gave her a ring that once belonged to his ex. Since the show and a series of fights, Timothy said he hasn't spoken to Jeniffer in months.
Status: Broken up
While it's up for debate whether they were really a couple, Caesar did his best to win Maria back at the reunion. It didn't work, but she wished him happiness. On Self-Quarantined, Caesar revealed he flew to the Ukraine and met Maria. They spent some time together, but Maria erased all of the photos. He's since moved on.
Status: Broken up
After striking out with Jesse in the first two seasons, Darcey set her sights on Tom. They had a rocky couple of weeks together, but at the season three reunion they seemed sort of together? It didn't last. The couple returned for season four and officially ended things.
Status: Broken up
After a number of foot-in-mouth moments, like telling Rosemarie she had bad breath and needed to shave her legs, Rosemarie left Ed in a hotel room when he revealed he didn't want to have more kids. At the season four reunion, the two got into it with a lot of he-said/she-said allegations.
Status: Broken up
The first same-sex couple on the franchise didn't mesh well in person when Stephanie visited Erika in Australia. Fights over trust issues peppered their time together and they weren't able to overcome them.
Status: Broken up
Despite Avery leaving Australia ready for the next steps with Ash, the two split. They previously broke up three times over their nine months as a digital couple, so are you surprised?
Status: Never really together?
Let's be clear: Yolanda was catfished. She never met Williams, or saw what he really looked like, but she did spend seven months talking to somebody she claimed to be in love with.
Status: Married...for now?
Baby Love Lisa and Usman became engaged over video chat and wed in Nigeria, despite countless fights and culture clashes. Since the wedding and Lisa's return to America, they have blocked each other and fought on social media a number of times.
Status: Engaged?
Lana is real! David's fifth attempt at meeting Lana was successful. He gave her an iPhone, which she won't use because of her nails, he said, so they continue to communicate on the paid website. Despite proposing to her right before leaving Ukraine, David said at the reunion that they are not together...at the moment.
Status: Engaged
When Geoffrey left Russia, he was ready to walk down the aisle. Varya wasn't. However, she changed her mind and came to America to surprise Geoffrey...only to find him with another woman. The two hadn't spoken since she turned down his proposal, but once together in person again, Geoffrey was ready to give it another try. Varya's time in America ended with Geoffrey popping the question and Varya accepting.
90 Day Fiancé franchise continues with The Other Way and Happily Ever After? on TLC.
