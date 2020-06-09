Pregnant Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Photo With Zayn Malik For a Good Cause

In recent weeks, Hadid has been using her platform to call for racial justice. Following the death of George Floyd, she took to Instagram to express her sadness over recent events and urged her followers to demand change.

"Enraged. Sickened. Heartbroken. But never surprised. This happens way too often - and the videos that go viral are not isolated events," she said. "It seems that only when caught on camera are bigots & MURDERERS even getting ‘investigated' or fired .. unfortunately, the only way things will start changing is if all these racist, ignorant, monsters (badge &/or not) have to face the consequences- behind bars."

"Keep signing petitions, making calls to demand justice, speaking out (this is not just if you have a big platform- it starts in your homes and communities), and fighting to make a difference for every life that has been wrongly taken or effected by THE PANDEMIC OF RACISM," she added. "THIS IS ABOUT BEING AGAINST EVERY SENSELESS ACT OF DISCRIMINATION THAT BURDENS THIS COUNTRY."