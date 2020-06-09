Halsey Praises Her Younger Brother for "Finding His Voice" and Protesting "Every Single Day"

Halsey is one proud older sister.

Taking to Instagram, the "Without Me" singer paid tribute to her brother Sevian Frangipane and praised the way he's shown his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day," she shared, along with a picture of herself and Sevian from a protest. "keep your family close right now if you're lucky enough to have them to rely on."

As she continued, Halsey reminded her followers of the importance of being an ally during these times. "if you are NON-BLACK and: married to a black person, the parent of a black child, or the child of a black parent, or any other interfamilial relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like talking. listen and listen with love," she explained. "Don't assume they aren't upset because they haven't expressed issues or traumas in the past."