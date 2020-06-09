Natalie Portman Explains Why She Initially Feared Defunding the Police

Natalie Portman took to Instagram to share her thoughts on defunding the police.

"When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear," the 39-year-old actress wrote in a post. "My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that's exactly the center of my white privilege: The police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: Police make them feel terror. And for good reason. Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country."

The Oscar winner went on to explain "these are not isolated incidents" and that "they are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans."

"Reforms have not worked," Portman continued. "Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training."