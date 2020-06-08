Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling Controversy: ''Transgender Women Are Women''

This weekend, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling was accused of making transphobic comments on social media. Now, Daniel Radcliffehas penned an essay in response to the author's claims about gender identity.

In a blog post published by The Trevor Project—a non-profit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth—Radcliffe writes that he felt "compelled to say something."

"Transgender women are women," he wrote in the blog post. "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Radcliffe referenced statistics provided by the organization that state "78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity."

"It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people," the actor wrote, "not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm."