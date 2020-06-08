A New Campaign Is Calling For The Bachelor to Cast a Black Lead For Season 25

Several cast members from the franchise have shared the petition on their own social media accounts, including Rachel, Tyler Cameron, Ashley Spivey, Nick Viall, Seinne Fleming, Dustin Kendrick, Bibiana Julian, Jubilee Sharpe, Olivia Caridi, Onyeka Ehie, Alayah Benevidez, Lacey Mark, Marcus Grodd, Lauren Burnham, Mykenna Dorn, and Marquel Martin.

Rachel has also said that she would not return to the franchise if it did not address its issues with race, and expanded on her reasoning for that in a lengthy post shared to her blog, Honestly Rach, on Monday, which highlights all of the changes she has called for over the years and the lack of a response from the show.

"Here is my point…if the National Football League, an organization notoriously known for not standing behind their athletes of color, can come out to make a statement to condemn racism and their systemic oppression and admit they were wrong for not listening in the past, then the Bachelor franchise can most certainly follow suit. Only time will tell how the franchise will respond, but to date they have been silent. Until then, make sure you tune in on Mondays for all the white reasons to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever as it will weekly highlight the very thing that is wrong with this franchise."

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons—Ever is the newest installment in the franchise, which spends one three-hour episode a week highlighting one season of the show at a time. Tonight's premiere features Sean Lowe's season.