Bon Appetit's Sohla El-Waylly Says "Only White Editors" Are Paid for Test Kitchen Videos

UPDATE: Bon Appétit Editor in Chief Adam Rapoport has resigned from his position after an old photo of the editor in what he described as an "extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume" resurfaced on Twitter. He said in a statement, shared via his Instagram, "I am stepping down as editor in chief of Bon Appétit to reflect on the work that I need to do as a human being and to allow Bon Appétit to get to a better place. "

"From an extremely ill-conceived Halloween costume 16 years ago to my blind spots as an editor, I've not championed an inclusive vision," he continued. "And ultimately it's been at the expense of Bon Appétit and its staff, as well as our readers. They all deserve better. The staff has been working hard to evolve the brand in a positive more diverse direction. I will do all I can to support that work, but I am not the one to lead that work. I am deeply sorry for my failings and to the position in which I put the editors of BA."

Additionally, Matt Duckor, Condé Nast's head of programming, lifestyle and style, announced via Twitter that from this day forward "everyone appearing on camera be compensated accordingly for their work immediately." He apologized for contributing to the "flawed system" that contributed to the pay disparities.

Bon Appétit staff member Sohla El-Waylly revealed via Instagram that "only white editors" are compensated for the videos published on the platform.