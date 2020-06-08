Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 8, 2020 2:12 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bonnie Pointer, The Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The music world is mourning the loss of Bonnie Pointer

Bonnie, an original member of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, died Monday, June 8 at the age of 69. 

Anita Pointer told Variety in a statement, "It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning. Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

"Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day," Anita continued in her tribute. "We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day."

The singer and younger sister June Pointer, who passed away in 2006, co-founded the group as a duo in 1969. Anita joined the group the same year, followed by their older sister Ruth Pointer in 1972. Known for hit songs like "I'm So Excited," "Jump (For My Love)" and "Fairytale," The Pointer Sisters went on to win three Grammy Awards.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Bonnie parted ways with the group in 1977 to pursue a solo career. She signed to Motown and went on to release four albums. Bonnie's disco cover of The Elgins' "Heaven Must Have Sent You" topped the Billboard charts at No. 11. 

In later years, Bonnie reunited with her sisters for several performances and continued to tour as a solo artist. 

Bonnie's cause of death was not immediately known. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Death , Music , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.