Melissa Etheridge Says She Has an ''Empty Space In My Heart'' After Son's Death

After her son Beckett Cypher's death in May, Melissa Etheridge is sharing an update on how she's been coping since then.
"Hello my friends," Etheridge wrote in a statement shared on Twitter on Monday, June 8. "I just wanted to update you all. I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house. It has healed me, greatly."
She added, "While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love."
Etheridge went on to reveal that in a few days she would be making an announcement about her plans to return to music. "I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes," she concluded her statement.
After announcing the death of her 21-year-old son's death, the 58-year-old singer released a statement confirming that he died of a drug overdose.
"Today I joined the thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she shared. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today."
She continued, "He will be missed by those who love him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."
At the time, the singer also thanked everyone who reached out to express their condolences. She also shared that she and her family "struggle with what else we could have done to save him," but find comfort in knowing that he is "out of pain now."
The singer shared son Beckett with 55-year-old filmmaker Julie Cypher. The two welcomed him in November 1998. The previous year in February, the couple welcomed daughter Bailey Jean. In 2000, the pair split.
Both of their children were born via artificial insemination. Their biological father was revealed to be singer David Crosby.