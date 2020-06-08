Andy Cohen Gives an Update on Beloved Dog Wacha Following Rehoming

Andy Cohen knows he made the right call after rehoming beloved dog Wacha.

During today's Radio Andy on SiriusXM, the Watch What Happens Live host gave an update on the rescue beagle-foxhound mix. Not only did the TV personality open up about his decision to rehome his dog of almost seven years, but he also shared how Wacha is doing in his new life in Connecticut.

Per Andy, Wacha struggled with "behavioral issues" for many years and even spent a month in Los Angeles working with expert dog trainer Brandon McMillan.

"I don't think I have to tell you guys how much I love Wacha, I mean that kind of speaks for itself, but something happened with Wacha, the day actually we were taping the Below Deck reunion," Andy revealed. "It was not great and I don't really care to go into it."

Following this incident, Andy had to "look at where we had been and where we could go with the dog." Before he made a decision, the late night host noted that he spoke with Brandon, his rescue organization, Wacha's other caretaker, Lisa Vanderpump, Beth Ostrosky and his Aunt Judy.