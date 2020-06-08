How Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker's TikTok Led Them to Have "Deeper Conversations" About Race

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 8, 2020 10:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Stephen tWitch Boss, Allison Holker

Steve Granitz/WireImage

After Stephen "tWitchBoss and Allison Holker shared a video to TikTok to help explain white privilege, the 37-year-old dancer and DJ spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about how he and his wife are continuing the conversation.

Boss and Holker participated in the "check your privilege challenge" last week and were asked a series of questions about their experiences, including whether they'd ever been called a racial slur or whether they'd ever been detained by police for no valid reason. They started off by holding up 10 fingers, and they put one down every time they had experienced one of the scenarios. By the end of the challenge, Holker had put down one finger while Boss had put down all ten.

"I would have put a finger down on all of those," Boss said on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting he had experienced other scenarios that were brought up. "It was just the first 10 applied but then the next two did, as well."

Photos

Celebrities Attending Protests Over George Floyd's Death

The video of the challenge spread across the internet, and Boss suggested it sparked conversations he had never had with his wife, including "deeper conversations of race." He also told DeGeneres he's been able to talk to his in-laws about it on a "much deeper level."

"You know, these conversations are incredibly valuable, and they are footsteps forward," he continued. "They don't solve everything, but they are strides forward." 

DeGeneres agreed "we have a very long way to go."

Holker also spoke out about the "need to stand together" in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday.

"We need a new way of thinking. We need to learn to listen. We have to get ourselves educated and realize that change can happen if we all work together," she said. "But how we beat this is we have to move forward from love. We have to support each other and realize that maybe there is something that we didn't know before. But now let's educate each other, stay together and love one another."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Protests , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.