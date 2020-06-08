How Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker's TikTok Led Them to Have "Deeper Conversations" About Race

After Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker shared a video to TikTok to help explain white privilege, the 37-year-old dancer and DJ spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about how he and his wife are continuing the conversation.

Boss and Holker participated in the "check your privilege challenge" last week and were asked a series of questions about their experiences, including whether they'd ever been called a racial slur or whether they'd ever been detained by police for no valid reason. They started off by holding up 10 fingers, and they put one down every time they had experienced one of the scenarios. By the end of the challenge, Holker had put down one finger while Boss had put down all ten.

"I would have put a finger down on all of those," Boss said on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, noting he had experienced other scenarios that were brought up. "It was just the first 10 applied but then the next two did, as well."