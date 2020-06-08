Tyler Cameron Slams "All Lives Matter" Comment as He Speaks Out About Racism

Instagram
Tyler Cameron is vowing to educate himself, and his followers, on social injustice.
After attending a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement with best friend Matt James over the weekend, the former Bachelorette star took to Instagram to share a photo alongside his longtime pal.
"This is my brother @mattjames919 and I will always stand with you. I never will know what you go through on a day to day basis," Cameron wrote to his friend. "You have a way of carrying a smile and a contagious laugh that always makes it seem like everything is all good. I've seen something different these last couple of weeks."
"I've seen a more serious you. I've seen conviction in your eyes to make change and I of course will always stand with you," the 27-year-old continued. "I will stand with all of my brothers and sisters because this is not a country that is safe nor fair for all people. Black lives matter more than anything right now."
Cameron went on to discuss his experience at the protest and his work with mentorship program, ABC Food Tours.
"At the protest yesterday, I saw so much pain in these mother's eyes who have lost their children to police brutality," Cameron shared. "At @abcfoodtours we work with the minority. Those kids have my heart and I'll be damned to see one of them lose their lives to a corrupt system."
"We need to educate, grow, continue to educate, and keep growing. This can not just be a moment in time," Cameron added. "This has to be a movement that last forever."
The reality star went on to note that he, as well his social media followers, have "much to learn."
"I've added 9 movies to this post that I will be watching and I challenge others to watch," Cameron wrote, listing When They See Us, The Hate U Give, Just Mercy, Get Out and Selma among others. "You can give [Outer] Banks and Ozark a break and watch these films. I also am calling on all my friends of color to use my platform so you can use your voice to educate. Please reach out to me and make your voice heard on my page. My followers need you and I need you. The floor is yours."
In his post, Cameron included When They See Us, as well as the films The Hate U Give, Just Mercy, Loving, Fruitvale Station, Selma, Get Out, A Raisin in the Sun and If Beale Street Could Talk.
Later, when a user commented "All lives matter," Cameron was quick to clap back and explain why he believes that phrasing should not be used.
"No s--t Joanne but black lives matter the most right now because they are the ones whose live are the most at risk," Cameron replied. "Here's an example...I know you have no problem going for a walk in your neighborhood and have no worries at all. That simple freedom isn't the same for a person of color."
"Here's another example that might work for you...when people are killing elephants and they become an endangered species, people will say elephant lives matter," he continued his comment. "It doesn't mean we don't give a damn about all of the other animals. The ones endangered need our help the most right now."