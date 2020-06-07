Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute Apologize Over Faith Stowers Treatment

Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Desiree Stone/Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jun. 7, 2020
Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have broken their silence.
On Sunday, June 7, the Vanderpump Rules stars issued an apology to their former co-star Faith Stowers. Both Stassi and Kristen took to their individual social media accounts to express their regret over their past actions towards Faith.
Taking to Instagram, Stassi shared an image of her statement addressing the accusations. "It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," her statement read. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused."
Stassi also expressed that she was "grateful" for the people in her life that continue to "check me" and "push me to evolve into a more educated person."
The 31-year-old then directly addressed her former castmate. "I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that," she said. "I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions."
"What I did to Faith was wrong," she continued. "I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness."
Stassi concluded her statement by also apologizing to "anyone else that feels disappointed in me."
"I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions," she said ,"to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."
Kristen also took to Instagram to share a photo of her statement addressing the accusations. "I have been taking some time to really process what I've been seeing, feeling and learning," Kristen's statement began. "And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers."
She added, "Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement's treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to her." In concluding her statement, Kristen explained that "it never was my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance."
"I'm ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry," the statement read. "I will do better. I have to do better."
Stassi and Kristen have previously expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The two both posted a black square on Blackout Tuesday, and they've also shared resources and organizations putting in the work during this time.
Following Faith's accusations, some brands have decided to cut ties with Stassi, including Secret Deodorant and Billie.
"Billie is ending all partnerships with anyone who isn't supporting the fight against racism, including Stassi," the brand said in a statement to E! News.
Secret Deodorant stated, "We find these comments and actions offensive and inexcusable. We have ended our relationship with this influencer."
Former partner JustFab told E! News, "JustFab's partnership with Stassi expired in 2019. JustFab, part of TechStyle Fashion Group, does not condone racism or discrimination of any kind."
On June 2, Faith detailed her experience on the Bravo reality TV series and shared what it was like being the only Black person on the show. She appeared as a recurring character on the fourth season and returned in sixth season.
During an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee Rice, a fan asked about Faith's experience on the series.
"I did a show with [an] all-white cast," Faith told Candace during their IG Live session. "I was the only Black person on the show."
She also addressed the incident that made her want to "run for the hills." While she didn't initially call out Stassi or Kristen specifically, she later referenced the two.
"I believe it hit the ceiling for me, and made me really want to run for the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me," Faith remembered.
She continued, "This is when I quit—like, I left the show. I was invited back to tell my truth, but decided it wasn't going to do anything for me. So, I ended up not coming back, so I decided to go over to MTV. Once I did that, I felt like they got upset with me."
In addition to those experiences, the Ex On the Beach star also recalled the time Stassi and Kristen called the cops on her.
"There was this article... where there was an African American lady," Faith began to explain. "It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people... The woman was at large... and they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview."
According to Reality Tea, Stassi opened up about how she and Kristen had called the police to report Faith back in 2018. The interview happened on The Bitch Bible podcast, but the episode has since been deleted.
In that same time frame, Kristen shared a tweet with her followers that appeared to reference Faith. "Hey tweeties, doesn't this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?" Kristen wrote. "Someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn't wanna go there but I'm going there."
Of that incident, Faith told Candace, "It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So, they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me... It didn't work, so they were upset about that."
I take the time to talk to Faith and really break down what’s going on in the world right now.
Faith also referenced Jax Taylor, who had cheated on his then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright (the two married in June 2019).
"I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times... they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. 'I was wrong and I was this and I was that,' calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."
"I get people being upset [with the cheating]," Faith expressed. "But I didn't understand why I was getting so much heat and the man wasn't, who's still filming and doing what he normally does."
"It was a lot," the reality TV star shared of her experience on Vanderpump Rules. "But I feel like now I'm in a way better position anyway, so it's fine."
In light of Faith's details about her experience, she told E! News, "I have been receiving so much support. It's crazy... It's been overwhelming and it makes me feel like I was actually heard this time."
"I just want to say this is not an attack on Vanderpump Rules," she added. "It wasn't done on the show."
At this time, both Brittany and Jax have yet to address Faith's comments about them.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
