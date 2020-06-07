BTS Shares Refreshingly Honest and Hopeful Messages to 2020 Graduates

Suga also shared an inspiring and moving message to students.

"These days, I feel as though I've fallen to the ground during a race. I dust my knees and get up again only to find that there is nobody around,: he said. "It's as though I'm deserted on an island. This might not be the grand finale that you had imagined and a fresh start might seem far away. Please don't be afraid, don't worry yourself. The end and the beginning, the beginning and end are connected."

"Take your hands off what you can't control and get your hands on what you can change," he went on. "As you and I continue on in life, we will find ourselves in so many situations out of our grasp. The only thing we can control is ourselves. Get your hands on the changes you can make, because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I had no idea I would become BTS either."

J-Hope addressed students as well and noted that he's not "much different from all of you."

"At times I feel as though I've reached a dead-end as I perform and make music. Sometimes, my mind is bleached white and I can hardly take another step forward," J-Hope admitted. "It's a regular occurrence as I work. At these times, I think, 'Just this once' and I pick myself back up. I decide to trust myself."

"The next attempt might not be perfect but the second is better than the first and the third is even better than the second. And that is the moment I decide, I'm glad I chose not to give up," he continued. "There will be times in your life when you question your own decisions, whether it be about your major or your profession, whether you have made the right choice, whether you are doing well or walking the path of failure."

"And when you do remember: you are the leader of your own life. And chant it over and over again," he closed. "I can do it. You got it. I can do it well. I can do it better than anybody."