Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Candidly Discuss Inequality, His Reddit Resignation and More

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had a refreshingly honest conversation.

The couple took to Instagram Live on Saturday evening to candidly discuss Alexis' recent resignation from Reddit, the inequality Serena has faced and more.

"When I thought about what Reddit needs, what business needed now more than ever was someone that had a position of power to say, 'There are too many white faces around the table, there have been for too long...," the Reddit co-creator said on his wife's weekly Serena Saturday's IG Live sessions. "What are the things that I can do beyond donations.'"

He continued, "I have been so heartened by messages I have received from total strangers in business, in particular a number of Black men and women who found my email, or through a friend sent me a note, saying how much they appreciated the gesture simply because of all the rooms, all the board rooms, all the executive rooms they have walked into, where they have realized they have had to prove themselves."

Alexis further explained his recent decision to step back from the company he co-founded in 2005.