Fantastic Four Director Says He Got "Pushback" For Wanting a Black Actress to Play Sue Storm

Director Josh Trank got candid about working on Fantastic Four.

The 36-year-old recently opened up to Geeks of Color about his time on the film, which hit theaters back in August 2015.

During a virtual interview, he told the outlet that he wanted to cast a Black actress for the role of Sue Storm and claimed he was met with "pretty heavy pushback" from the studio—which was Fox before the rights went to Disney.

"There were a lot of controversial conversations that were had behind-the-scenes on that. I was mostly interested in a Black Sue Storm, a Black Johnny Storm and a Black Franklin Storm," the director shared. "But when you're dealing with a studio on a massive movie like that, everybody wants to keep an open mind to who the big stars are going to be."

"When it came down to it, I found a lot of pretty heavy pushback on casting a Black woman in that role," he stated.