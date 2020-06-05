Faith Stowers Details Her Experience on "All-White" Vanderpump Rules: "It Was A Lot"

As Faith Stowers put it simply, "It was a lot."

In a recent Instagram Live, the reality star, who appeared as a recurring character on the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and later returned briefly as a guest in the sixth season, revisited her experience as the only black character on the Bravo series.

While talking remotely with fellow MTV star Candace Renee Rice on Tuesday, the topic of Stowers' experience with former castmate Stassi Schroeder was raised by a fan comment.

"I did a show with [an] all-white cast," Stowers told Rice. "I was the only black person on the show."

Referencing when cast member Jax Taylor had cheated on his then-girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with her, Stowers explained, "I felt like after their friend did something that we both were involved in that he's done like, a thousand times…they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack. 'I was wrong and I was this and I was that,' calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths."

While Stowers didn't initially name specific co-stars, she did eventually reference Schroeder and Kristen Doute. "I believe it hit the ceiling for me, and made me really want to run for the hills, when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the cops on me," Stowers recalled.