LA Galaxy Releases Player Aleksandar Katai Over Wife's ''Racist and Violent'' Posts

Los Angeles soccer team LA Galaxy has released Aleksandar Katai over controversial comments posted by his wife, Tea Katai, on social media.

In a statement released Friday, the team said it had "mutually agreed to part ways" with Katai. The decision comes two days after the LA Galaxy spoke out regarding her since-deleted posts, which according to the Associated Press, called protesters "disgusting cattle" in Serbian, among other profane claims.

Describing Tea's social media comments "racist and violent," the team said in a statement, "The LA Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal/ The LA Galaxy stands firmly against racism of any kind, including that which suggests violence or seeks to demean the efforts of those in pursuit of racial equality. The LA Galaxy stand with communities of color, and especially the Black community, in the protests and fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence. The LA Galaxy will hold a meeting with Katai on Thursday, June 4 and will determine next steps."

Aleksandar, who joined the Galaxy in 2019, described Tea's remarks as "unacceptable."