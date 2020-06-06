A Psychic Meets a Skeptic: A Firsthand Encounter With The Thomas John Experience

On Friday, May 29, my dead grandmother had a message for me. My deceased grandfather too, apparently. My other grandfather, who passed away when I was 2 years old, was also there, as was a cat and a male who died suddenly. At least that's what Thomas John, the star of CBS All Access' The Thomas John Experience, told me during a psychic reading.

Here's my truth: I am a skeptic. I do not believe my grandmother, who passed away in 2017, came through from the spirit world to tell me I'm on the right track with my career. Did I tear up when Thomas John started asking me about her? Yes. Did he correctly tell me she had a rather lengthy and upsetting battle with Alzheimer's? Yes.

That wasn't the only thing Thomas John told me that gave me pause and brought on a few moments of, "What if..."