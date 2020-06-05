George Floyd's Friend and Witness to His Death Recalls Final Moments

Chris Cuomo interviewed George Floyd's friend Maurice Lester Hall on Thursday's episode of Cuomo Prime Time.

The CNN anchor told viewers Hall was with Floyd and sitting in the passenger seat of the SUV approached by police in Minneapolis on May 25. "He knows exactly what happened in those last minutes of Floyd's life because he was there," Cuomo said.

Joined by his attorney, Ashlee McFarlane, Hall said he and Floyd were approached by two police officers. He said one officer asked him for I.D. While he was with this officer, Hall heard a "loud distraction of a sound" coming from the driver's side of the car. He told Cuomo it sounded like the other officer was "trying to break the window of Floyd's side" of the car.

"I remember hearing a loud, like, the object of a blunt force—some large object, whatever the officer had in his hand," Hall said. "Again, I'm turned because I'm taking care of the officer that's on my side. I can only hear this. And once I hear this loud distraction of this officer trying to break George's window, then he's demanding things and I can hear George asking him what did he want him to do?"